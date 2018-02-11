MILF-Malaysian ties and the BBL

During the administration of President Estrada, the MILF lost its battles against the Philippine armed forces and its camps were destroyed despite the clandestine support of Malaysia. During the Arroyo administration, the MILF opted for a legal approach. Unfortunately, the legal initiatives embodied in the MOA-AD were struck down by the Supreme Court. Having failed on both counts, the MILF then chose the diplomatic approach by internationalizing what was basically a domestic issue. Here it almost met with some success thanks mainly to the herculean efforts of its patron, the government of Malaysia, whose prime minister personally attended the signing of the comprehensive agreement with Bangsamoro in Malacanang. It is a source of wonder why Malaysia which illegally annexed Sabah would be considered an honest broker. The MILF was also encouraged by the US, hoping perhaps for basing rights and the British government who was hoping for a countervailing force against the Tausugs who were threatening its economic interests in Sabah. It was this foreign vested interest that underwrote the visit of President Aquino and his staff to meet with the rebel group in Tokyo thereby according the MILF-sponsored Bangsamoro the status of a belligerent state that under international law made it a sovereign state in the state of war against the republic of the Philippines.

It is a fact that Malaysian fingerprints are all over the CAB, including the proposal for an asymmetric governance to that of the Philippine republic which incidentally is symmetrical to that of its patron – Malaysia. Moreover, a Bangsamoro or Moro nation in the middle of Mindanao governed by the MILF would conveniently fit into the strategy of Malaysia to check the ambitions of the Sultanate of Sulo and its staunch Tausug ally to recover its lost kingdom of Sabah. This is the reason why both the Sultanate and the MNLF of Misuari was not invited by Malaysia when the CAB was drafted in Kuala Lumpur with the help of Malaysians for the benefit of Malaysia and of course of the MILF.

Incidentally, today some of the Sultanate’s forces are facing a death penalty in Sabah for their “invasion.” Uncannily, we have not heard even a whisper from the MILF to protest such a drastic edict. Are they in sympathy with the Malaysians?

Parenthetically, when the agreement between the MILF and the Philippine Republic was signed in Malacaňang and witnessed by no less than the prime minister of Malaysia, our Council members were dismayed to notice that the leaders of the MILF, the principal proponents of the original BBL, disrespected the Philippine flag by refusing to put their hand on their chest when the national anthem was played. They argued that they were in a “state of war” with the republic. We said that if this was indeed their mindset as they assume power in the newly carved out sub-state which the late senator Miriam Defensor described as such, the intention therefore was cessation.

Then came the Mamasapano massacre perpetrated under the very eyes of the MILF with the participation of some of their forces. That confirmed our worst fear that indeed the MILF was not and cannot be relied upon to promote peace and order in their area of responsibility.

Today, many Filipinos cannot accept the nomenclature of the autonomous region as Bangsamoro or Muslim Nation. Clearly, the constitution had in mind not an exclusive enclave for Muslims but rather a state whose inhabitants, be they Muslim, Christian or Lumad, could enjoy the fruits of devolution.

Neither can they accept the principle of Muslim self-determination and their annexation of adjoining lands some of them hesitant to join. If this is not a recipe for cessation, we do not know what is! They frown at the idea of a region having its own flag that would make us unique in the Olympics when the Philippine contingent carrying the national colors would be marching beside the Bangsamoro delegation carrying their own.

It is feared that a BBL security force organized by the MILF which had fought the armed forces could just change their MILF arm patch in favor of that of the PNP and swear allegiance to the republic forever. The worst-case scenario we figured would be a heavily armed Muslim region in the exercise of their right to self-determination suddenly break away from the Republic. This would make the Marawi incident look like child’s play.

There is also the fear that an autonomous Muslim state run by former anti-government forces could become a magnet for Muslim jihadists and extremists who still dream of a caliphate in Mindanao. As pointed out by security analysts, the ISIS which is on the verge of being kicked out of the Middle East will be looking at Southeast Asia as the next target. We saw traces of this in Marawi. Indeed, there is a slippery slope between Islamic fundamentalism and Islamic extremism.

Finally the concept of a regional enclave surrounded by walls political and economic defies world trends characterized by openness and globalization. Truly, a world without borders makes for a more efficient mobilization of resources and more efficient intra-modal and inter-modal connectivity. This is the principle behind the Asean that requires the surrender of national sovereignty in many areas.