MILF: We’re still in Zamboanga Peninsula

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: The Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in Zamboanga City has belied the claim of the Peace and Order Council in Region 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula) that the group and the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) are no longer in the area.

The Regional Peace and Order Council-IX (RPOC-IX) has issued a Resolution declaring that “there is no presence of MILF and MNLF communities in Region IX.”

Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG-IX) assistant regional director Pedro Cuevas Jr. and Zamboanga City Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco are members of the RPOC-IX secretariat, which prepared the resolution that was duly adopted on June 7.

However, the liaison officer of the MILF Information Committee for Western Mindanao, who requested not to be named, said in a statement to the MILF’s Luwaran Interactive that the encounters between its members and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in Basilan is proof that there are MILF members in the area.

Basilan is now one of the component provinces of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM), hence it is no longer part of Region 9.

The MILF liaison officer said that the presence of the International Monitoring Team (IMT) led by the Malaysian Royal Army based in the AFP’s Western Mindanao Command in Zamboanga City is also evidence that there are MILF in Region 9.

“The IMT area of coverage are the provinces of Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, Maguindanao, North Cotabato, South Cotabato, Bukidnon, Lanao del Norte, Lanao del sur, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, Davao del Norte, Compostela Valley, Davao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, and Palawan,” he said.

The Western Front Command of the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (BIAF) of the MILF is located within Region 9, and there are base commands in the islands of Basilan and Sulu that the IMT recognizes.