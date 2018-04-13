MILF to disengage 1,869 child warriors

COTABATO CITY: The Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) Focal Point persons on para-social workers have said they will disengage some 1,869 child soldiers including their families from the revolutionary front.

The move complies with the UN Charter on forbidding minors to be trained as combatants.

Sheik Abdulhadie Gumander, team leader of the MILF Focal Persons on para-social workers said he met last week for the first time with MILF Chairman Al Haj Murad Ebrahim at Camp Darapanan in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao, to discuss further the disengagement of these thousands of child soldiers including their family members.

Gumander said the focal point persons were appointed by the MILF leadership to focus on the child soldiers in compliance with the UN Charter banning minors as combatants in times of war.

He added that it also aims to protect children by transforming them to be good citizens and providing them an environment that is not prone to violence and giving them roles in nation-building.

The program on disengagement of children has been concluded by providing training to MILF para-social workers in three batches to cater to the needs and gaps of social issues confronting these workers.

The focal point persons reported and submitted to Murad details and updates on the program and gains from the just-concluded activity.

Each focal point person gave his observations and recommendations related to his engagement with the international community.

Murad reminded the focal persons that their presence in the program is institutional, not individual, considering that they came from different agencies and committees of the MILF.

The MILF chairman reiterated his commitment to the UN Charter of not allowing those below 18 years old to become child warriors.