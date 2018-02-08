Militant kadamay storms NHA again, dares officials to ‘try’ housing units

Members of Kalipunan ng Damayang Mahihirap (Kadamay) rallied again in front of the National Housing Authority (NHA) on Thursday morning to continue their fight for their housing rights. “Hinahamon namin kayo, tumira kayo ng isang linggo sa mga bahay na walang tubig at ilaw para maranasan ninyo ang naranasan namin [We dare you, stay for one week in houses where there is no light and water so that you will experience what we are experiencing],” Kadamay official Gloria Arellano addressed the housing officials. About a hundred members of the group trooped to the agency to demand that houses that still lack electricity and water be provided with such. They expressed fear that the recently filed Senate Bill 1578 or the Human Settlements Act 2017 seeking to create a Department of Human Settlements is aimed at massive demolition of communities of informal settlers. Kadamay has been a staunch critic of the government’s housing agencies for allegedly neglecting the welfare of the poorest families in need of shelter. NHA data showed that Kadamay members occupied 5,278 idle low-cost housing units in Pandi, Bulacan in March last year. The units were intended for members of the Philippine National Police the Armed Forces of the Philippines. The NHA earlier said it will study proper legal measures against Kadamay members who will be proven to have been renting out their housing units to other families in the area.