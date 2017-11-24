Militants to hold rally against ‘revolutionary govt’ on Nov 30

MILITANT groups will stage a nationwide rally on November 30 to reject President Rodrigo Duterte’s alleged plan to declare a “revolutionary government.”

Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) and Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN) said that thousands of workers and members of other sectors were expected to converge at Liwasang Bonifacio as early as 11:00 a.m. and march to Mendiola to hold a program to commemorate the birth anniversary of Filipino revolutionary leader Andres Bonifacio.

“Our anti-dictatorship action on November 30 becomes necessary and urgent. We invite all freedom loving Filipinos to join us on that day in rejecting Duterte’s looming dictatorship,” the KMU said.

“In the spirit of Bonifacio’s revolution, let us persevere in the struggle for genuine freedom and democracy,” it said.

The President recently said that he may initiate a “crackdown” against BAYAN for allegedly conspiring with communist rebels to destabilize the government. The group, however, denied the allegation.

BAYAN’s Teddy Casino said that a declaration of a revolutionary government would only serve as a threat to the executive, legislative and judiciary powers of the administration.

“Ang mga banta kina Chief Justice Sereno, sa Ombudsman, intensified military operations, ang crackdown sa opposition – lahat ‘yan ay mga element ng pasistang diktadura…pakana lang ito para labagin ang karapatan, ituloy ang drug war at ipatupad ang economic policies na pakikinabangan ng mga tuta [ni Duterte],” he said.

(The threats against Chief Justice Sereno, Ombudsman, intensified military operations, crackdown on the opposition, all of these are elements of a fascist dictatorship . . . this is a ploy to violate rights, continue the drug war and enforce economic policies that lapdogs of Duterte would benefit from.)

“With his termination of the peace talks with the NDFP…and his constant hype for a ‘revolutionary government’, Duterte is rapidly establishing his fascist dictatorship,” KMU said, referring to the President’s issuance of Proclamation 360.

The NDFP is the National Democratic Front of the Philippines, political wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), and whose leaders were at the forefront of the collapsed peace talks.

Over the weekend, the President declared that he was no longer inclined to resume peace talks with the communist group, whose members he branded as “terrorists” and “criminals.” GLEE JALEA