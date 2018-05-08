Military asked to help hunt down assailants of ARMM humanitarian worker 

COTABATO CITY: Gov. Mujiv Hataman of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) asked Armed Forces chief Lt. Gen. Carlito Galvez Jr. to help the police investigate the ambush on Saturday that killed a humanitarian nurse and wounded four others including her mother.

“The ARMM Police Regional Office [PRO] is doing its best to identify the culprits and file corresponding charges against them. There is a big possibility they were hired killers,” Hataman said.

Betsy Yap, a registered nurse of the ARMM Humanitarian Emergency Action Response Team (Heart) was seated at the front seat of the car. She died from a gunshot wound in the head.

Wounded were her mother Beatrice Yap, municipal councilor of South Upi; Jonathan Layson; Crispin Beling and Reymundo Kinlat.

“We condemn this act of senseless violence, and we call on local government and law enforcement units to exert all efforts in ensuring that the killer will be brought to justice,” Hataman added.

As of Monday, investigators were still clueless on the motive for Yap’s fatal ambush and the wounding of four others by unidentified gunmen who fired at the victims’ vehicle along Barangay Tenorio, Datu Odin Sinsuat as it headed to Cotabato City from South Upi town.

South Upi, a hinterland municipality in the second district of Maguindanao, is a politically hostile town, whose mayor, Reynalbert Insular, survived an ambush with a roadside bombing last year.

Chief Supt. Graciano Mijares, Police Regional Office (PRO)-ARMM director, said Datu Odin Sinsuat police and investigators from the Maguindanao provincial police office are looking into all angles into the attack.

Meanwhile, Amir Mawallil, ARMM spokesman, told The Manila Times that before the attack, Yap revealed to her

family that she was two months pregnant by her boyfriend. He added that the Yap family was making preparations for the wedding next year.

Betsy has been serving Heart for four years before her death.

Heart is a rapid deployment contingent providing assistance and rehabilitation services to calamity and conflict-stricken areas in the autonomous region.