Military to back up police in ensuring peaceful ‘National Day of Protest’

THE military’s Joint Task Force National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) will be on standby as part of its assistance to the Philippine National Police (PNP) in securing the “National Day of Protest” on Thursday, the Armed Forces of the Philippines said Wednesday.

Col. Edgard Arevalo, AFP public affairs chief, said the military would serve as back up to the PNP while monitoring the overall security of the nationwide protest.

“This has been our routine that we have a unit on standby to support the Philippine National Police in all engagements or in all activities that happens in Metro Manila,” Arevalo told reporters in Camp Aguinaldo.

He also cited past events wherein the military has provided additional support for the PNP, including the Traslacion or Feast of the Black Nazarene on January 9 and the Miss Universe 2016 also in January.

So far, Arevalo said there were no indications that the protest actions would be violent.

“We hope to keep it that way since our President has sought freedom for our citizens as mandated under the Constitution wherein they can exercise their freedom of expression, freedom of assembly and there is nothing wrong with that,” he said. DEMPSEY REYES