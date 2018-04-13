Military chief bids AFP units farewell

The chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Thursday began bidding farewell to military units across the country.

On Monday, Gen. Rey Leonardo Guerrero went to the Eastern Mindanao Command (EastMinCom), where he formerly served as commander before he was tapped by President Rodrigo Duterte to lead the AFP.

His leadership of the EastMinCom was highlighted in 2016 during the Davao City bombing, which allegedly was committed by the Islamic State-inspired Maute Group.

The incident led President Rodrigo Duterte to declare a nationwide state of lawlessness.

Guerrero was honored with a parade at the EastMinCom.

On Tuesday, Guerrero went to the Western Mindanao Command, which is headed by Lt. Gen. Carlito Galvez Jr., his successor as AFP chief.

Galvez’s appointment was announced last week by Malacañang.

Also on Tuesday, he visited the Cebu-based Central Command (CentCom), which is led by Lt. Gen. Paul Atal, his batchmate in the Maharlika Class of 1984 of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA).

Col. Medel Aguilar, CentCom spokesman, said Guerrero lauded the troops based in the Visayas in his farewell message for their “major accomplishments” such as conducting internal security operations and humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations in times of typhoons.

According to Aguilar, Guerrero also went to the 3rd Infantry Division of the Philippine Army, where he also led troops during his stint as division commander there.

He went on Thursday to the Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom), which secures the Philippine Rise (Benham Rise), the Scarborough Shoal and the Batanes islands.

Guerrero will be honored with another parade on Sunday in the PMA, according to Lt. Col. Reynaldo Balido Jr., PMA spokesman.

Next week, he is expected to visit the headquarters of the three major service commands of the AFP–Philippine Army, Philippine Air Force and Philippine Navy.

According to Lt. Col. Louie Villlanueva, Army spokesman, Guerrero will be visiting the 80,000-strong Philippine Army headquarters in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City, on Monday.

Guerrero is the third soldier to serve as AFP chief under the Duterte administration.

The first one was retired general Ricardo Visaya, who was appointed by Duterte to the National Irrigation Administration and the second was retired general Eduardo Año, now the officer-in-charge of the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

Guerrero is set to take over the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) after Duterte sacked Marcial Amaro 3rd for alleged corruption and “unnecessary junkets.”