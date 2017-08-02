ARMED Forces Chief Eduardo Año called communist leader Jose Ma. Sison a “liar” for denying that he was getting a share of the “extortion money” collected by the New People’s Army (NPA).

“He will definitely disavow that because he is a liar. A master deceiver; a criminal,” Año said in a statement on Wednesday, reacting to Sison’s comment that he did not need to get money from the revolutionary government but was relying on a Dutch charitable foundation for his hospital bills and other expenses in The Netherlands where he has been in exile.

But the military chief lambasted Sison over it, branding the founder of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) as a “master deceiver” and a “criminal.”

“The AFP maintains that the group of Mr. Sison has traded ideology for money; principles for perks; cause for benefits. Their group has become a big burden to business and employment opportunities for the people,” Año lamented.

Año also recalled the Plaza Miranda bombing back in the 70s, which prompted former president Ferdinand Marcos to declare a martial law nationwide, citing communist insurgency as a threat to the country.

President Rodrigo Duterte vowed that government security forces would go after members of the NPA, armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), once the war in Marawi ends.

Duterte has said that he would not be talking to the left-leaning groups unless its fighters stop its “extortion” activities and agree to a bilateral ceasefire with the government.