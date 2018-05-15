Military chief downplays Maute recruitment, sees ‘more years’ before another Marawi siege happens

IT will take years before a similar siege in Marawi City will happen again in Mindanao, Armed Forces chief, Gen. Carlito Galvez Jr., said while admitting that there were reports of ongoing recruitment by the IS-inspired Maute group in the southern Philippine region.

In a news conference in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, Galvez said that one of the actions that the military was doing was breaking the “generational link or generational process” of the Maute terrorist group that laid siege in Marawi City inn May 2017.

“[We are doing this] to counter the ISIS narrative,” Galvez said, using another acronym for the Islamic State.

Galvez was the commander of the military’s Western Mindanao Command (WestMinCom) that led the fighting against the Maute during its five-month siege.

Despite this, the military chief admitted there were reports from WestMinCom of ongoing recruitment by the Maute in Mindanao.

In response, Galvez said that several parties from the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP) and Agrarian Reform Secretary John Castriciones were “connecting” with the Maute-Romato families.

“There are 27 people that are connected with the family [of the Maute]and we saw that some of those families are afraid to come out because they fear for their lives,” Galvez said.

However, Galvez also claimed that the Maute group, months after the Marawi siege ended, has “greatly weakened.”

“With the success that we had in Marawi, we saw that the enemy is now very weakened,” Galvez said, noting the “massive” surrender of loose firearms before the military in Western Mindanao. DEMPSEY REYES