Military clarifies 6 dead from clan feud in Lanao del Sur wounded only

THE military clarified on Sunday that six people who reportedly died from “rido” (clan feud) in Lanao del Sur on Friday were merely wounded.

Col. Romeo Brawner Jr., deputy commander of Joint Task Force Ranao, identified the injured as coming from the clans of Dipatuan and Amanodin.

Five of the six were identified as: Hisam Pukunum Dipatuan, 34; Abdulbarie Macaborod, 22; Samsudin Malawad, 41; Casain Pangcoga, 55; and Jamel Panggoga, 35.

Brawner said in his report over the weekend that an exchange of gunfire between the two clans happened at Barangay (village) Gandamato, Bacolod Calawi.

The firefight lasted for about an hour and disrupted traffic flow along the highway of the town.

He added that personnel from the Philippine Army’s 65th Infantry Battalion led by Maj. Invinzor Meneses responded to the incident but were fired upon by unidentified armed men, prompting the soldiers to shoot back.

A ceasefire was declared after the Army unit “was able to control the situation.”

Maj. Gen. Roseller Murillo, commander of the Army’s 1st Infantry Division, said the military would not tolerate any similar incidents and would continue to implement the law with the Philippine National Police (PNP). DEMPSEY REYES