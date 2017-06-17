Military to echo Palace response to communists’ ‘no attack’ order

However Malacañang responds to the order of the communist leadership to its armed wing, the New People’s Army (NPA), to refrain from attacking government troops in Mindanao, so will the military abide by it, a spokesman for the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said on Saturday.

“We’ll go by that,” Padilla told The Manila Times when sought for comment on the AFP’s reaction to the recent order by the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) to the NPA.

Meanwhile, Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza said in a separate text message that his office has yet to furnish a statement on the recent order of the communists.

The NDFP is currently engaged in peace talks with the Philippine government.

The NDFP, political wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), has requested the NPA not to attack the military forces in Mindanao also on Saturday.

Before the “change of heart”, the CPP ordered the NPA to launch attacks against government forces in response to President Rodrigo Duterte’s martial law declaration in Mindanao. DEMPSEY REYES