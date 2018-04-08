Military forms special command vs siege

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Failure of security forces to prevent the deadly rebel siege of Zamboanga City in 2013 and Marawi City in 2017, has resulted in the unification of all special operations units of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in the AFP Special Operations Command (Socom).

The AFP-Socom takes over all control and supervision of special operations units from the major military services—the Philippine Air Force Special Operations Wing, Naval Special Operations Group, Scout Ranger Regiment, Special Forces Regiment and US-trained Light Reaction Regiment of the Philippine Army and the Joint Special Operations Group of the General Headquarters in Manila.

The AFP Socom’s headquarters will be at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija province, according to Lt. Col. Emmanuel Garcia, of the AFP Public Affairs Office.

Quoting AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Rey Leonardo Guerrero, Garcia said, “the activation of AFP Socom is the result of lessons learned in the Zamboanga City attack and the Marawi siege.”

“I have personally seen the need for a joint Socom, having been a brigade, division, and area commander. In the Eastern Mindanao Command, I saw the need for a single unit that would oversee the employment of the different major service special operations forces deployed in the area,” Guerrero said.

“I expect that all of the gaps and challenges we encountered in joint operations involving our SOFs will be addressed with our activation of the AFP-Socom. This organizational improvements will ensure that the AFP remains responsive and adaptive to current and emerging challenges in the global security environment,” he added.

Maj. Gen. Ronnie Evangelista was named AFP Socom chief.

Armed followers of Nur Misuari, chairman of the Moro National Liberation Front, invaded Zamboanga City with men coming from Basilan, Sulu and local forces, and took civilians as hostages. The siege lasted over three weeks and left hundreds of people dead and wounded, and more than 130,000 and displaced.

It was the second attack since 2001 after Misuari’s forces also laid siege to Barangay Cabatangan in Zamboanga and Jolo, Sulu and took more than 100 civilian hostages. They were eventually freed in exchange for the hostages.

The attacks were trigged after Manila rejected Misuari’s demand to “perpetually” stay in power as governor of the Muslim autonomous region following the signing of the peace agreement in September 1996.

After the failed rebellion, Misuari escaped by boat to Malaysia where he was arrested and deported to the Philippines. He was eventually pardoned by former President Gloria Arroy in 2004.

But Misuari was also ousted by his foreign affairs chief Parouk Hussin, who with Muslimen Sema and other senior leaders, made up the so-called Council of 15 which accused Misuari of incompetence as governor of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The Maute Group, local Islamic State-inspired militants, also occupied Marawi City last year with the aim of establishing a caliphate in Lanao del Sur. The siege lasted for five months until the military rained bombs and artillery on the hideouts of militants and virtually destroying nearly all buildings in Marawi.

The Marawi occupation led by the Maute Brothers and Abu Sayyaf chieftain Isnilon Hapilon was largely blamed on the lapses of security and failure of intelligence on the part of the military and police.

The regional military commander during the deadly siege was Lt. Gen. Carlito Galvez, whom President Rodrigo Duterte named last week as the next AFP chief.