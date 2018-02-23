Military frees MILF rebels smuggling guns

ZAMBOANGA CITY: The military freed at least two dozen Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) rebels who were intercepted trying to smuggle a cache of firearms in restive Maguindanao province on Wednesday while 157 unlicensed guns were surrendered by at least four village officials.

The weapons were illegal and had no documents from the Philippine National Police.

It was unclear why the rebels led by Orly Gampung under the 106th Base Command of the MILF were freed and their weapons returned to the group despite serious violations of laws prohibiting the carrying of firearms without permits.

The rebels were traveling in a truck with the weapons when soldiers stopped them at a checkpoint in Barangay Melib, Sultan Sa Barongis town.

The soldiers discovered the gun cache during a security inspection and held the rebels but the military eventually released all of them and returned 24 automatic rifles owned by the MILF, which signed an interim peace deal with Manila in 2014.

Only recently, a West Jakarta district court had linked two MILF rebels – Marod and Dato – to terrorists trafficking illegal arms in Indonesia.

The two sold firearms to Suryadi Mas’ud who traveled to General Santos City with his wife Rita Anyar as a cover in 2015.

Suryadi, 45, also fought alongside the MILF against Filipino soldiers in Maguindanao from 1996 to 2000.

Terrorist leader Iwan Darmawan Muntho, alias Rois, who is on death row in Indonesia, reportedly funded Suryadi’s travel to Mindanao to purchase 17 automatic rifles and five pistols worth $30,000 for the MILF.

Suryadi was also implicated in the bombing of a fastfood outlet in Makassar, South Sulawesi, in 2002.

He also trained jihadists in Aceh in 2010 until his capture.

Surrendered firearms

While the military freed the rebels, city officials led by Mayor Ma. Isabelle Climaco-Salazar turned over 157 unlicensed firearms, mostly old Carbine rifles, from village officials and watchmen in Zamboanga City to Lt. Gen.

Carlito Galvez Jr., Western Mindanao Command chief, at its headquarters in Camp Navarro, Calarian, here on also Wednesday.

The firearms came from barangay (village) officials in Arena Blanco, Tigtabon, Mercedes and Cabaluay.

Of the 157 firearms, 29 are 16 caliber .30 and M1 Garand rifles which were handed over to the Philippine Army’s 11th Infantry Battalion; eight M1 Garand rifles to the Marine Battalion Landing Team-11; and four M1 Garand rifles and a 6mm HE Rocket launcher to Joint Task Force Zamboanga.

Similarly, the Zamboanga City Police Office also presented to Galvez 128 loose firearms that include 92 shotguns, an M16 rifle, 15 9mm pistols, eight caliber revolvers, 11 caliber .45 pistols and a caliber .22 pistol.

“The Philippine National Police has recorded a total of 29,480 loose firearms as of this moment but because of the implementation of Republic Act 10591, there are only 25,245 firearms left,” according to Senior Supt. Narciso Verdadero, deputy for operations of the Police Regional Office 9 (PRO-9).

Verdadero represented Chief Supt. Billy Beltran, PRO-9 regional director.

“If Zamboanga City can do their share of commitment to a peaceful community, I am also sure the others in ZamBaSulTa can also do the same,” Galvez said as he expressed gratitude to the city officials for their support to the campaign.

ZamBaZulTa is composed of the provinces of Zamboanga del Sur and Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga Sibugay, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

With the 157 firearms recently surrendered, a total of 257 guns were already turned over to authorities – 52 by municipal and village officials in Sulu; 30 from the former warring clans after settlements in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur; nine recovered by troops from reinforcement operations in Lanao del Sur; and nine surrendered by local officials in Maguindanao.

The surrender was in light of the campaign of the military and President Rodrigo Duterte against loose firearms.

WITH REPORTS FROM JULMUNIR I. JANNARAL AND DEMPSEY REYES