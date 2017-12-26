Military on ‘full alert’ vs communists on anniversary

THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) went on full alert against possible attacks by communist rebels who celebrated their 49th anniversary today, Tuesday, its spokesman said.

Col. Edgard Arevalo said the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) “usually accompanied” its celebration with armed attacks against government forces, which reflected “the CPP-NPA’s true color of being a criminal organization void of any ideology.”

The NPA is the New People’s Army, the armed wing of the CPP.

“The CPP-NPA-NDF lost its ideological mooring and all its actions reflect a terrorist organization rather than what they claim to be,” Arevalo said in a statement.

The NDF is the National Democratic Front, the political wing of the CPP.

“The AFP is on full alert and vigilant for possible CPP-NPA attacks on our people and vulnerable communities,” he said.

However, Arevalo called on left-leaning members to “take a good look” at their respective organizations and “reflect deeply” for them to decide on whether they would return to the fold of the law and become “productive citizens” of the country.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared a unilateral Christmas truce with the communist fighters who responded with a similar order.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said he did not recommend any ceasefire to the Chief Executive, claiming that NPA leaders had ordered their cadres to attack government security forces, but nonetheless abided by Duterte’s decision to suspend military operations (SOMO).

Arevalo said, however, that while the AFP “abides by the government’s SOMO, it would maintain an active defense posture nationwide to thwart any atrocity, deception, and sabotage that the CPP-NPA is planning to stage,” Arevalo said. DEMPSEY REYES