Military goes ‘full alert’ on CPP anniversary

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) went on full alert on Tuesday for possible attacks coming from the New People’s Army (NPA), with its umbrella organization, the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), celebrating its 49th founding anniversary amid a Christmas ceasefire declared by both sides last week.

Col. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesman, said the celebration of CPP’s anniversary was “usually accompanied” by armed attacks against government forces, which he described as to something that reflects “the CPP-NPA’s true color” as a criminal organization void of any ideology.”

“The CPP-NPA-NDF (National Democratic Front) lost its ideological mooring and all its actions reflect a terrorist organization rather that what they claim to be,” Arevalo said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The AFP is on full alert and vigilant for possible CPP-NPA attacks on our people and vulnerable communities,” he added.

Arevalo called on anew on the Left to “take a good look” at their respective organizations, reflect deeply, return to the fold of the law and become “productive citizens.”

Last week, President Rodrigo Duterte declared a unilateral truce with the communist fighters for the holiday season. The NPA reciprocated and declared its own ceasefire.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana did not recommend any ceasefire to the Chief Executive, arguing that attacks had been ordered by higher-ups of the NPA to their cadres in different areas in the country.

However, he said the AFP would abide by Duterte’s suspension of military operations (SOMO).

Arevalo reiterated Lorenzana’s stance.

“The AFP will abide by the government’s SOMO and will maintain active defense posture nationwide to thwart any atrocity, deception, and sabotage that the CPP-NPA is planning to stage,” Arevalo said.

Lorenzana, in a text message to reporters, said he was not aware of the CPP’s activities.

“I do not know of their plans. They also declared their ceasefire. If they will violate it, our troops are ready,” the Defense chief said.