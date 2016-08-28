Military lauds indefinite ceasefire

THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Saturday lauded the declaration of an indefinite ceasefire by the government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP).

The GPH and NDFP signed an indefinite ceasefire agreement in Oslo, Norway Friday during the holding of the formal peace talks, marking a breakthrough in efforts to end the decades-old armed conflict with the communist movement.

Col. Edgard Arevalo, chief of the AFP’s Public Information Office, acknowledged in a statement that the indefinite ceasefire pact is a breakthrough in the peace negotiations.

“The AFP have noted with elation and optimism this breakthrough in the peace negotiations,” Arevalo said, adding that the NDFP’s decision to declare a ceasefire is “laudable.”

“It is a laudable move on the part of the CPP-NPA-NDF to respond positively to President Rodrigo Duterte’s declaration of re-imposition of the ceasefire ‘for as long as necessary’ to attain lasting peace in the land,” he said.

He gave assurance that the AFP, under the leadership of General Ricardo Visaya, will continue to uphold the letter and spirit of the ceasefire declaration of the Commander-in-Chief.

“The nation can rely on every soldier, sailor, marines, and airmen to help provide an environment conducive to peace so that the negotiators from both panels can work under the climate of trust and the prospect of reconciliation.” Arevalo said.