Military limits media coverage for ‘Balikatan’ 

MEDIA coverage for this year’s Balikatan (shoulder-to-shoulder) exercises between the Philippines and the US will be limited to the opening and closing ceremonies, a military spokesman said on Sunday.

Lt. Liezl Vidallon, Balikatan public affairs director for the Philippines, said that “higher-ups” have decided to close the field exercises in Crow Valley, Tarlac and in Zambales, with Zambales being close to the disputed territories, particularly the Scarborough Shoal (Bajo de Masinloc) in the West Philippine Sea where China recently set up anti-ship and air-to-air missile systems.|

Vidallon did not give the reason for the limited media coverage.

The announcement came weeks after the military advised members of the media to have themselves accredited for the Balikatan exercises that would start on Monday, May 7, and end on May 18.

The military had maintained its silence over the dispute, saying that it will leave the matter to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

It was not the first time, howevere, that the military has limited the coverage of the media.

Last April, the public affairs office of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) was asked if the first flag-raising ceremony of Lt. Gen. Carlito Galvez Jr. as the new AFP chief would be open to the media.

However, it said that it would not be open to reporters and advised that Galvez would be facing the media to present the military’s “accomplishments” and if there were huge events inside its headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City. DEMPSEY REYES