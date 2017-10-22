Military ‘neutralizes’ 609 NPA rebels

At least 609 members of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) have been “neutralized” by government forces in the countryside with more than 30 firearms recovered for this year, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said on Sunday.

Advertisements

As of October 19 this year, 609 NPA members have been recorded as “neutralized” and of the number, 121 were killed in operations, 71 were arrested and 417 surrendered to authorities.

Government troops got 331 high-powered and low-powered firearms that were “either surrendered or recovered from the rebels.”

AFP public affairs chief Col. Edgard Arevalo said there were 30 more communist rebels who surrendered before authorities.

Arevalo added that the latest surrender happened on October 16 in Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat, wherein five NPA fighters “voluntarily turned themselves” to the Philippine Army’s 57th Infantry Battalion (IB).

Three of the surrenderees were identified as Indo Sagpa Aquino alias “Jack”; Losion Samson Masot alias “Mistah”; and Wilden Aquino Salding alias “Kugita.”

The three, who came from the NPA Guerilla Front 73, handed over three high-powered firearms to the battalion.

“Since Day One of October, the AFP has been facilitating the surrender of more NPA members, some of whom voluntarily handed over their firearms to our troops. This affirms the continuous success of our focused military operations complemented by intelligence and civil-military efforts,” Arevalo said in a statement.

For this month, the first recorded surrender was in Arakan, North Cotabato, wherein a “high-ranking” NPA member surrendered to the 39th IB.

The “high-ranking” member was identified as Alex Gawelan alias “Banate.”

Arakan was the same place wherein suspected members of the NPA ambushed a convoy of the Presidential Security Group in July, an attack that prompted President Rodrigo Duterte to cancel peace talks with the National Democratic Front of the Philippines.

Other surrenders recorded by the AFP were in Abra, Surigao del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte, Davao Oriental, Davao del Norte, Compostela Valley, Occidental Mindoro and Cagayan.

At least 14 high-powered firearms were collected from the NPA members including M16, M14, AK47 and Garand rifles.

According to Arevalo, the military has ben recording the neutralized NPA members since the peace talks were first terminated in February 4.

Prior to the cancelation, a total of 20 violent activities were perpetrated by the NPA rebels in January this year alone. The military has also been tagging the NPA members as “terrorists.”

Since January, there have been a total of 242 atrocities allegedy committed by the NPA fighters in the countryside.