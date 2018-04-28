Military: No need for more Boracay troops

THE Armed Forces of the Philippines on Friday said there was no need to deploy additional troops to Boracay Island during its six-month closure as there were “enough boots” on the ground.

On April 9, President Duterte issued Proclamation 475 placing Boracay under a “state of calamity” and declaring it closed to tourists from April 26 to October 25 for rehabilitation and cleanup.

Lt. Gen. Paul Atal, commander of military’s Central Command (CentCom), said the situation in Boracay on the first day of closure on Thursday was “generally peaceful.”

“The role of CentCom forces is to support the PNP (Philippine National Police) in its law enforcement function and keeping the peace and order in the island especially in implementing the guidelines of the closure,” Atal told reporters.

Special Assistant to the President Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go called on residents and businesses to cooperate with the government to ensure the speedy cleanup and rehabilitation of Boracay Island, on the second day of the shutdown of the popular tourist destination.

Go, in a statement, backed President Rodrigo Duterte’s signing of a proclamation declaring a state of calamity in the villages (barangay) of Manoc-Manoc, Balabag and Yapak in Boracay Isaland, which is in the town of Malay, Aklan.

“Once again, I ask all the residents and establishments in the island for their utmost understanding. It is my hope that you will cooperate with the government as we undertake efforts to make the Island of Boracay a more beautiful and sustainable tourist destination,” Go said.

“I welcome the signing of the proclamation declaring a state of calamity in the three barangay on the Island of Boracay and the temporary closure of the entire Boracay Island as a tourist destination. Now, the work of rehabilitating Boracay can begin,” he said.

The President’s key aide said he was willing to facilitate rehabilitation efforts among various government agencies involved, such as the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

“The different agencies of government are there to speed up and improve this process. Everyone can expect continued support and assistance from this office,” he said.

Other destinations

Senators Joseph Victor Ejercito and Juan Edgardo Angara on Friday said the six-month closure of Boracay island would serve as an opportunity for other tourist destinations in the country “to shine.”

“Definitely, this is a chance for other equally beautiful places and hidden wonders around the country to be discovered while Boracay is undergoing rehabilitation,” Ejercito said.

“For every crisis, there is an opportunity. I believe that this is a great chance for other tourist destinations to take center stage. We even have medical tourism,” he added.

Angara urged the government to aggressively promote other Philippine tourist destinations.

“This is an opportune time to help bring our other tourist spots to international recognition, which would continue to entice tourists to visit the Philippines,” he said.

The senator cited Sorsogon, Leyte, Negros Oriental, Zamboanga, Catanduanes and Siquijor, among the poorest provinces, as potential tourist magnets because of their beautiful beaches.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, proposed the creation of a Boracay Island Development Authority (BIDA) to oversee the rehabilitation and development of Boracay into a world-class sustainable tourism destination.

“The fact that the national government had to mobilize several departments to ‘save’ Boracay from its environmental woes shows that the current governance framework of Boracay is inadequate to address its unique ecological and regulatory needs,” he said.

Financial aid

Hundreds of residents and workers flocked to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to seek transportation and financial assistance on the second day of the Boracay Island closure.

DSWD chief information officer Myla Monsod told The Manila Times that more than 700 displaced workers lined up as early as 5 a.m. on Thursday in front of the agency’s operations center.

“A maximum of P5,000 in transportation assistance is given to validated applicants depending on how near or far their destination is,” she said.

DSWD officer-in-charge Emmanuel Leyco said in a news conference the agency had released about P3 million to 1,340 displaced workers as of Thursday.

“The number is expected to increase in the coming days, and the operations center is prepared with funds of at least P1 million to immediately provide for additional transportation assistance,” Leyco said.

Tourism Assistant Secretary Frederick Alegre said in an interview the DSWD would allot a P520-million budget while the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) would provide a P2 billion to the Boracay workers.

Out of 36,000 workers in Boracay, 15,000 are employed by the public sector, according to a DoLE survey.

DEMPSEY REYES, GLEE JALEA AND BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO