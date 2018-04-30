Military: No threat monitored on Labor Day

THE military has not monitored any “specific threat” on Tuesday, Labor Day, but warned that there could be groups that would “take advantage of the situation.”

“As of now, there is no specific threat monitored and directed towards the celebration of Labor Day. However, we cannot discount the possibility that some groups may take advantage of the situation, thus, the AFP will take proactive measures to our citizens,” Brig. Gen. Bienvenido Datuin Jr., AFP spokesman, said in a statement on Monday.

Datuin said the military was also looking forward to a “peaceful and orderly” commemoration of Labor Day by workers.

He said the military, through the Joint Task Force National Capital Region (JTF-NCR), would be deploying troops to augment the Philippine National Police (PNP) in securing the peace and order situation in Metro Manila, as well as in provinces.

However, Datuin emphasized that they were also monitoring the activities of the New People’s Army (NPA), the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP).

“The AFP takes particular concern on the activities of the communist NPA terrorists who are notorious in disrupting peace and sowing violence and disorder during public gatherings,” he said.

“We call on our brothers and sisters from the labor sector to be one with us in observing Labor Day in a peaceful and orderly way. We encourage everyone to conduct a non-violent and constructive dialogue with the government instead of rallies in the streets that usually cause severe traffic and disrupt the normal activities of people and sometimes lead to violence,” Datuin said.

At the same time, the military official said the AFP saluted all workers in the country, especially the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), which he described as the “new heroes of the millennium.”

On Sunday, the NCR Police Office (NCRPO) announced that it would be fielding 10,000 policemen across Metro Manila. DEMPSEY REYES