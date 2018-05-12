Military: No withdrawal of support from Duterte

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Friday disputed a social media post that said the military has withdrawn its support to the Duterte administration and branded such post as “fake.”

Col. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesman, said the social media post originated from a Facebook Messenger message that said soldiers from the “Southern Command” were abandoning the government and President Rodrigo Duterte.

A Facebook post by a certain Steve Dissident on May 7, said, “We, the officers and soldiers of Southern Command, hereby declare, that effective today, we have withdrawn our support to this fake governance of Mister Duterte. We are the constitutional Armed Forces of the Philippines and not of Mister Duterte.”

Arevalo would dispute the post four days later, saying some people had sent it to him.

“This is a fake statement. It did not come from the military. There is no ‘Southern Command’ of the AFP,” he said in a statement.

“[O]bviously, this is a handiwork of individuals who intend to sow discord in and to discredit the AFP as a professional organization,” Arevalo added.

He assured that the military “will remain united” in following constituted authority and under Duterte, the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces.

The Steve Dissident post came amid the military’s silence over China’s reported militarization of reefs located in the South China Sea (West Philippine Sea) and the quo warranto petition filed against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno before the Supreme Court, which was granted also on Friday.