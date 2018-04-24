Military personnel to get free MRT rides for a year starting on April 25

ALL active military personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) can ride the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) for free for a year starting on Wednesday, the Department of Transportation (DoTr) said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the DoTr said that to avail of the free trips, soldiers and staff must present their identification cards.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, Transportation Undersecretary for Railways Timothy John Batan, MRT-3 General Manager Rodolfo Garcia, and Brigadier General Bienvenido Datuin, Jr., Civil Service Relations AFP (CRSAFP) will be signing a memorandum of agreement (MOA).

“One of the most difficult responsibilities is to be a soldier. This is a small favor to show our gratitude for their sacrifices and love for the country,” Tugade said.

In return, the military will be providing the DoTr and MRT-3 ambulance and medical teams “during emergency and crisis situations” upon coordination and when available.

Back in 2017, a MOA was also approved and signed between the Armed Forces and the Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA), granting all uniformed personnel free rides until December 2018 at the LRT-2 “as a gesture of appreciation” for the soldiers involved during the Marawi City siege, the DoTr said. GLEE JALEA