Military recovers Sayyaf GUNs in Sulu

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Government troops have recovered eight automatic rifles allegedly owned by the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) during a raid in Barangay Pitogo of Kalingalan Caluang town, a known stronghold of the bandits in Sulu. A suspected ASG member identified as Apo Eting, escaped, but left behind four M14 and four M16 rifles. Governor Totoh Tan has repeatedly urged and publicly appealed to residents to help authorities in curbing the proliferation of illegal weapons and share information to the police and military about lawless elements in the area. The Abu Sayyaf is still holding over a dozen hostages, mostly seamen kidnapped over the years off Tawi-Tawi, Basilan and Sabah in Malaysia and are hiding them in the forest of Sulu.