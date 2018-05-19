Military rejects claims of ‘massive’ recruitment of extremist groups in Mindanao

THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) rejected claims that there was an ongoing “massive, discreet, and decisive” recruitment of extremist groups in Mindanao months after the Marawi City siege ended.

In a statement, Col. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesman, said that the military was not surprised to hear reports of recruitment but denied that it was “massive” enough for them not to be alerted.

Arevalo issued the statement in response to a radio interview with Professor Rommel Banlaoi of the Philippine Institute for Peace, Violence and Terrorism Research who said that extremist groups in Central Mindanao have intensified their recruitment by exploiting the condition of displaced residents in Marawi City.

“Professor Banlaoi may have drawn his conclusion from his sources but in so far as the AFP is concerned, there may be discreet and serious efforts to recruit but not ‘massive’ not to be monitored by the AFP,” Arevalo said.

He said that the AFP was “determined to frustrate and defeat the terrorist group and that is the assurance we give to our people as we work closely with other relevant agencies of government.”

Arevalo agreed with Banlaoi’s recommendation that the government must not only focus on rehabilitating the area but also “rebuilding its spirit and sense of hope”.

He cited Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism programs in fulfilling that recommendation as it aimed to prevent and counter radicalism and extremism.

“We are aware that the issues raised by our brothers and sisters at the relocation/evacuation sites cannot be addressed using military solution alone that is why the AFP is working in close coordination with other agencies of government…to address the issues of the IDPs and the roots of terrorism,” Arevalo said.

The five-month Marawi siege ended on Oct. 23, 2017 when President Rodrigo Duterte declared the city was liberated from the IS-inspired Maute group, which staged a series of attacks in a bid to establish a caliphate. ROY NARRA