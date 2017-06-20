Military resumes airstrikes in Marawi

The military resumed its airstrikes over Marawi on Tuesday, June 20, the 29th day of the siege following a series of attacks by Islamist extremists that started in May, according to a live report from the city.

More than 300 people have died and thousands displaced as government troops pursued holdouts of the Maute Group.

The fighting that erupted on May 23 has been linked to an alleged plan by Maute to establish an independent state in Mindanao, prompting President Rodrigo Duterte to declare martial law in the entire region.

