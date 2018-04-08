Military special operations units now under one command

THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has activated for the first time its Special Operations Command (AFPSOCOM) that would put all special units of the military’s major services under one command, its Public Affairs Office said.

The AFPSOCOM will be supervising the Special Operations Wing of the Philippine Air Force, the Naval Special Operations Group of the Philippine Navy, the Army’s Scout Ranger Regiment, the Special Forces Regiment, the Light Reaction Regiment and the Joint Special Operations Group of the AFP.

AFP Chief Rey Leonardo Guerrero said that the activation of the AFPSOCOM was the “result of lessons learned” during the Zamboanga siege in 2013 against the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) and the Marawi siege in 2017 against the Islamic State-inspired Maute group.

“I expect that all of the gaps and challenges we encountered in joint operations involving our SOFs (special operations forces) will be addressed with our activation of the AFPSOCOM,” Guerrero said.

The AFPSOCOM will be based in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, which houses the Army’s SOCOM and the headquarters of the Army’s 7th Infantry Division. With the activation of the AFPSOCOM, the Army unit, which played a key role against the terrorists during the five-month Marawi siege, has been deactivated.

Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. Ronnie Evangelista, commander of the AFPSOCOM and then chief of the deactivated SOCOM, said on Sunday that it would be the first time that there would be a command that would integrate operations of the different SOF units.

“AFPSOCOM would be under directly of GHQ (general headquarters) that is why it is both a force employer and force provider,” Evangelista told The Manila Times in a text message.

“There will be interoperability training among its component units from different SOF units of the Army, Navy and Air Force,” he added.

In January, Evangelista assumed the position as the new commander after Lt. Gen. Danilo Pamonag took over the leadership of the military’s Southern Luzon Command. DEMPSEY REYES