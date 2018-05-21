Military still sees threats in Marawi

The military acknowledges threats from terrorist groups in Marawi City ahead of the first anniversary of the attack on the city by the Islamic State-inspired Maute group in May last year.

Col. Romeo Brawner Jr., spokesman for the Joint Task Force Ranao, on Sunday said they still foresee threats within the main battle area of Marawi, especially in the vicinity of Lanao Lake.

“We receive reports that they [Maute] are recruiting but we have a positive, very good development because of the latest surrender of the Maute-ISIS members,” Brawner added in an interview with dzBB radio, using another acronym for IS or the Islamic State.

He mentioned the 27 surrenderers from the Maute group who were presented to President Rodrigo Duterte earlier this month in Malacañang.

On May 23, 2017, the group attacked Marawi City and its members were holed up there for five months, causing the death of more than 1,000 persons including soldiers, civilians and terrorists.

Brawner said compared to the surrenders of a number of Maute terrorists last year or during the first weeks of the fighting, recent surrenders were “pure” members of the group.

“The surrenders during the war [opted for]survival but since the war has ended, they [Maute terrorists] are just in places recruiting yet we still manage to [make]some [of them suurender],” he added.

“These are not just supporters, these are pure members of the Maute group and they are the same ones who fought during the first weeks of the war,” Brawner said.

One of the latest surrenders was the 15-year-old son of Ottoh Maute and his wife.

Brawner, however, refused to identify the boy.

Ottoh was the eldest among the Maute brothers, the most prominent of whom were Abdullah, Maddie and Omarkhayam, who were all killed during the siege.

Brawner said additional troops from the Philippine Army’s Special Force will be deployed to Marawi City to help in the “healing process” of internally displaced persons within the war zone.

He added that the government’s week-long commemoration of the siege started on May 17.

The President is expected to visit Marawi City on May 24, the end of the commemoration.

Brawner said 85 percent of the unexploded ordnances and bombs in the Islamic city had been cleared.

“These were bombs dropped by (Air Force) planes that did not explode,” Brawner said.

The official said it is important to recover all the explosives so that construction and rehabilitation efforts can go on unhampered.

“We are again closing the most affected areas so that our clearing operations of unexploded bombs can continue,” Brawner said, referring to the 24 villages greatly affected by the war last year.