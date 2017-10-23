Military tightens security for Asean meeting

The military’s Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom) has tightened security for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Defense Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) in Clark, Pampanga, which opens today, Monday.

Nolcom spokesman Lt. Col. Isagani Nato said on Sunday 200 troopers from the Philippine Army’s 7th Infantry Division based in Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija and the 5th Infantry Division in Cagayan Valley province were deployed to guard delegates and keep the peace during the two-day event.

These soldiers will be assigned to cover the provinces of Pampanga and Bulacan to ensure that the security measures prepared for the Asean meeting will be implemented without hitches, Nato said.

“Everything is planned out and rehearsed to ensure the safety and security of the VIPs and participants,” he added.

Aside from the Army, the Naval Forces of Northern Luzon will also secure Clark while Philippine Air Force personnel will provide security to arriving and departing Asean leaders.

Defense chiefs from the Asean region and some of its allied countries such as Russia, Australia and the United States are expected to attend the meeting.

“We have to tighten the security because this is not just an ordinary event,” Nato told reporters.

On Monday, the 11th ADMM will be held and on Tuesday, the 4th ADMM-Plus will be attended by the visiting leaders.

Expected at the meetings are Asean Secretary General Le Luong Minh; Brunei Darussalam Minister of Energy and Industry Haji Mohammad Yasmin bin Haji Umar; Cambodian Minister of National Defense Samdech Pichey Sena Tea Banh; Indonesian Minister of Defense Ryamizard Ryacudu; Malaysian Defense Minister Hishamuddin bin Tun Hussein; Myanmar Minister of Defense Sein Win; Lao PDR Minister of National Defense Chansamone Chanyalath; Singaporean Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen; Thailand Defense Minister Prawit Wongsuwan; Vietnamese Minister of National Defense Ngo Xuan Lich, among others.

Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, joined by Armed Forces chief Gen. Eduardo Año, will welcome the delegates.