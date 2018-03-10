Military vehicles to roll through Washington in parade

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Military vehicles will roll through Washington on November 11 in a salute to veterans, a Pentagon memo said on Friday (Thursday in Manila), detailing President Donald Trump’s dream of hosting a military parade. The White House announced a month ago that Trump had asked for a large-scale military parade, an unconventional call that immediately fueled comparisons with similar events in more autocratic countries. A memorandum from Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the parade will focus on the contributions of veterans throughout the history of the US military, starting from the Revolutionary War and the War of 1812 to today. The Defense Department had earlier said it was planning for “around” that date, which is known in the United States as Veterans Day and in other countries as Remembrance Day marking the end of World War I.

3 women, suspect dead in California

hostage standoff

LOS ANGELES: A gunman and three women thought to be his hostages were found dead on Friday (Saturday in Manila) at a California veterans home after an hours-long standoff with police. The assailant struck at 10:20 a.m. local time at the Veterans Home of California-Yountville in the Napa Valley. Captain Chris Childs of the California Highway Patrol said that shortly before 6 p.m., law enforcement personnel made entry into the room where they felt the hostages were being held by the suspect and unfortunately made the discovery of three deceased females and one deceased male suspect.” The three victims were described by local media as employees of The Pathway Home. It was not immediately clear whether they had been targeted or were chosen at random.Reports said the gunman had been on the post-traumatic stress disorder treatment program.

AFP