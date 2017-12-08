Military’s Central Command gets new chief

THE military’s Cebu-based Central Command (CentCom) will have its new chief coming from the Northern province of Isabela and a mistah (classmate) of Armed Forces Chief Rey Leonardo Guerrero.

Maj. Gen. Paul Atal, who was previously commander of the Philippine Army’s Isabela-based 5th Infantry Division, replaced Lt. Gen. Oscar Lactao as CentCom chief, which covers all islands of Visayas.

Col. Edgard Arevalo, AFP public affairs chief, described Atal as a “seasoned commander,” given his previous positions within the military.

“[Maj.] Gen. Atal is one of our finest officers in the Armed Forces. He is a very learned, very experienced and very matured officer. His background will speak for himself and with that, he has distinguished himself when it comes to these assignments,” Arevalo told reporters in an interview on Friday.

“He (Atal) is a seasoned commander, he is a seasoned leader and a manager and he is ready to take the job of a unified command of the Central Philippines,” he added.

Prior to his stint as 5th Infantry Division chief, Atal served as vice commander of the 4th Infantry Division based in Cagayan de Oro City.

Arevalo, however, said that Atal would first assume the position in an acting capacity, noting that President Rodrigo Duterte has yet to sign the appointment papers.

On Friday, Guerrero, whose term as military chief of staff was recently extended by the President, led the turnover ceremony of Atal and Lactao in Camp Lapu-Lapu, Cebu City, the main headquarters of CentCom.

Atal, Lactao and Guerrero are members of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) “Maharlika” Class of 1984. DEMPSEY REYES