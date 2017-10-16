Millennial hunks make a difference on their birthday celebrations

Miguel Tanfelix and Ivan Dorschner celebrated their respective birthdays this year with a noble twist.

Advertisements

Together with his fans who have been supportive of his career since 12 years ago, Tanfelix’ talent management outfit, GMA Artist Center, surprised him with a party that had around 150 supporters coming as far as Batangas just to greet him on his natal day.

“Kapag birthday mo, masayang kasama ang mga mahal mo sa buhay. So para sa akin, hindi yun family at friends lang. Gusto ko pati ang aking mga fans ay makasama ko rin para masabi ko kung gaano ako nagpapasalamat sa kanila,” Tanfelix said.

His celebration became more exciting when Bianca Umali arrived at his party to give him a special message.

“I’ll always be here for you, you know that. You and I are partners, and I am more than happy to be the Bianca Umali of Miguel Tanfelix,” the actress said that made the fans became more kilig than ever.

Meanwhile, Filipino-American Ivan Dorschner, also a GMA Network talent, shared fun and knowledge with the young members of the Boy Scout of the Philippines (BSP) to celebrate his birthday.

An Eagle Scout, the peak of Scouting advancement, Dorschner inspired the younger members with his knowledge on being a Boy Scout and pointed out that the Scouts’ brotherhood is the most important value they should uphold.

The young members then showed him their “Ivan Clap.” He spent lunch with them over a boodle fight.

The Kapuso star explained why this was the celebration he planned.

“Being a Boy Scout is already a part of me and I want to share my knowledge to the younger generation. It’s a responsibility that I’m proud of, and I wish to inspire them [in whatever way I can],” he said.