Millennials a growing market for developers

A leading real estate company pinpointed the growing millennial work force as the next target market of property developers.

“The 1.3 million strong workers in the IT-BPO sector represents a sizeable market for residential developers and investors. Developers have thus designed new residential products that fit the specific need of millennials and reduce travel time at affordable rents,” Santos Knight Frank Senior Director and Research Consultancy Jan Custodio said in a press briefing held in Makati Shangri-la recently.

According to the forecast, the 50 percent growth represents three million square meters of additional housing space. The increase will be driven by the BPO boom, growing Filipino middle class, demand for high-end and luxury residential market, and demand for professional tendency management.

“Shared accommodation spaces such as condormitels, which feature facilities such as swimming pools, gyms and 24/7 security, are expected to be the new wave of residential developments to rise in central business districts and IT-BPO hubs,” Custodio adds.

“We are very excited about the opportunities in the residential space,” says Rick Santos, chairman and chief executive officer of the real estate company, adding this has attracted more overseas Chinese and Filipinos investors wanting to diversify their portfolio.

According to Santos, the challenge in the industry is the lack of infrastructure in the country.

“The challenge we see more than anything else is infrastructure” Santos said, noting the country’s need for more roads, railways, and airports.

“The key thing is setting up an environment that can attract, retain people,” Santos adds.

“We are very bullish on the country, on the consumption-driven market,” Santos concludes.