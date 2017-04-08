Millennials put fresh spin on box-office hit

The box-office hit Kung Paano Ako Naging Leading Lady: The Musical is back on stage fully re-imagined and revamped through the fresh eyes of millennials for Ateneo Blue Repertory’s 25th Anniversary Season Finale.

The musical theater organization of Ateneo De Manila University has partnered with Dalanghita Productions to bring life anew to the pun-filled musical extravaganza that brims with Carlo Vergara’s acerbic wit, flamboyant production numbers, and superhero-supervillain action sequences.

Kung Paano Ako Naging Leading Lady follows the famed comic book world of Zsazsa Zaturnnah, but focuses on new characters instead of the female superheroine.

Specifically, the musical tells the story of a lowly labandera, Mely, and her young and wild sister, Viva, who struggle to fulfill their superhero dreams in a world that gives a premium to foreign super heroes with white skin and to well-educated barako men who always get the job. They seem to fight to be favored in a society that has no room for them.

When Mely lands a job as the maid for Fuwerza Filipinas, she steps up to this unique challenge for the sake of her family. However, her sibling relationship with Viva becomes more complicated when an unsettled past keeps coming back and a forbidden romance happens amidst an ongoing war between Fuwerza Filipinas, the superheroes, and Kayumanggilas, the supervillains. The musical is a journey about compassion, heroism, and redemption.

Kung Paano Ako Naging Leading Lady ushers in a new artistic team led by director Issa Manalo Lopez.

The cast, meanwhile, boasts of up-and-coming talented young actors of Philippine theatre. Natasha Cabrera, who previously played Viva in the musical’s commercial run, comes back to the production to play Mely. She shares the role with EJ Pepito of PETA’s 3 Stars and a Sun.

Jerome Fugoso plays lead super villain Senyor Blangko; Ateneo Blue Rep’s Kassandra Barnes and Ashe Uy alternate as Viva; Hans Braga as Leading Man; and Arianna Norton as lead superhero Madre de Dios.

Lending support is a mix of theatre professionals and fresh young actors including Dulaang UP’s Sheryll Ceasico, Ateneo Blue Rep’s Celine Bengzon and Monica Lopez Gamboa as well as Nikki Cadiz, Shawn Landayan, Johnason Wei, Wrench Canicosa, Maia Dapul, Senanda Gomez, Jason Tan Liwag, Ale Reynoso, and Rando Torregosa.

Kung Paano Ako Naging Leading Lady is set to open on April 19 and will run for two weeks until April 30. The show starts promptly at 8 p.m. from Thursdays to Sundays with additional matinee shows at 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The show will be at Rizal Mini Theater, Faber Hall, Ateneo de Manila University.

For ticket inquiries, call Stephanie Escuadro at 09568452030.