Millennials show how to conquer a big day

Every day is a big day with a multi-layer of tasks one needs to accomplish efficiently and sharply. To keep up with these challenges, one’s mind and body performance should never run low. Celebrities Gretchen Ho, Nico Bolzico and Kryz Uy know the struggle first hand as they juggle several commitments from sun up to sun down.

Gretchen Ho, who started out as a front-runner in the ADMU Women’s Volleyball Team from 2008 to 2013, has been gracing television screens with her sports-related endorsements. She’s up at four in the morning preparing for her TV show hosting and spends the rest of her day going to numerous reporting assignments and attending events. She is able to maintain a healthy and fit lifestyle doing all these while exploring her newfound passion for smart phone journalism.

Entrepreneur Nico Bolzico is showing everyone that, aside from being the funny husband of Solenn Heusaff, he is also one savvy businessman with Filipino pride. He is the General Manager of LM10, a Filipino company that aims to improve the status of Philippine agricultural business and technology in the country. Outside his office, he juggles tasks, which include working out, appearing in society events and cooking and goofing with his wife. Despite his hectic schedule, he still makes time for his first love – horses and playing polo.

Last but not the least, Kryz Uy, one of the country’s top bloggers, is also a sought-after ambassador for several fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands. Based in Cebu running her own clothing and bag business, she often flies to Manila and other local and international destinations to attend sponsored events and junkets. Her impeccable and vibrant style has made her a household name in the local fashion scene.

With its aim to support and sustain individuals through their everyday challenges, energy brand Berocca has gathered these three multi-slashies for an afternoon of fun competition as they launch the #BigDay campaign.

Joining in the fun were challenge masters and ambassadors Richard Juan, a celebrity model and vlogger (video blogger), and Daniel Marsh, a travel vlogger. The two led the plots as they throw challenges to the other ambassadors.

Both men live a very active and on-the-go lifestyle. Juan spends his days attending events, going to shoots, visiting various beaches and curating his social media assets, while still having the time to go out with family and friends.

Marsh, meanwhile, is practically a nomad, spending most of his days outside the metro, riding buses, cars and planes in traversing different travel landscapes while still being able to edit and post his vlog entries.

As the competition commenced, the challenge masters introduced Ho, Bolzico and Uy while showing how they go through their usual eventful days through their individual videos.

True to the campaign, the trio were given big challenges live.

First was the Stack-Attack challenge where they had to stack up as many tubes as they can in 30 seconds, followed by the Cube Game challenge where they had to play tetris in a life-sized electronic installation. With everyone getting more competitive, they all commenced as winners.