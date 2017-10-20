Is Millennium Holdings violating the full disclosure rule?

Last of two parts

THE Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) should have asked Millennium Global Holdings Inc. (MGHI) how it would raise money to invest in Calata Corp. Given that it did not, public investors, particularly those who are also MGHI stockholders, would not know what Millennium Holdings would do with its acquisition of 2.5 billion Calata common shares, which would be equivalent to 81.433 percent of Calata’s resulting outstanding capital stock.

Public investors learned about the subscription to 2.5 billion Calata common shares through the disclosures. Unfortunately, they were and still are denied information about the price and how the buyer would treat its acquisition.

In analyzing Millennium Holdings’ financials, the public can only rely on the company’s filings. They would be asking themselves if the company would finance its subscription to 2.5 billion Calata shares. Even at P1 per share, 2.5 billion Calata common shares would translate to P2.5 billion.

Was it only a coincidence that both Millennium Holdings and Calata are increasing their authorized capital to P10 billion? It is not. As a matter of fact, the regulatory authorities led by the SEC, should have required Calata to explain how it would financially benefit from a would-be controlling stockholder’s subscription to 2.5 billion common shares.

What could Millennium Holdings and Calata be planning to do?

Share swap

If Millennium Holdings does not have enough funds to buy 2.5 billion Calata shares, it may want to tap its stockholders, including the public, to make Calata one of its subsidiaries.

Millennium Holdings shares closed on Oct.13 at P0.219, against par value of P0.10 per share.

How the company would execute it would be up to the majority stockholders. Definitely, the public stockholders would not accept a price equal to market. They could, perhaps, gamble on a price lower than the stock’s closing price on Oct. 13.

Finally, Millennium Holdings could swap shares with Calata. But doing so would cause Millennium to engage in a corporate exercise with a “suspended listed company,” and no trading in Calata shares is allowed unless the suspension is lifted.

Effecting a share swap won’t be easy for Millennium Holdings because trading in Calata’s common shares remains suspended.

An independent appraiser could do the job of setting the market price of Calata common shares, but will the public stockholders of Calata accept a price set by an outsider?

Merger

Will a merger between Millennium Holdings and Calata be possible?

No doubt this could be a possibility. The question, though, would be which between Millennium Holdings and Calata would agree – or has agreed – to be the surviving entity.

Would a merger result in the lifting of the trading suspension on Calata shares? How would the lifting be implemented? How would the resumption of trading in Calata shares affect the stock?

In the face of the refusal or failure of Millennium Holdings to disclose the price per share of its acquisition of 2.5 billion Calata common shares, the public stockholders have no other recourse but to make their own guesses on the possibilities, including a merger.

By the way, if nothing really has been happening inside the boardroom of Millennium Holdings, how come an insider sold 21.52 million MGHI common shares in 11 trade transactions from Aug. 18 to Aug. 25?

The seller was Conqueror Space Limited, which is listed in a Millennium Holdings’ POR as of Oct. 13 as an indirect stockholder owning 489.744 million MGHI common shares, or 19.59 percent. What it sold were company shares that it said in a filing were lodged with the PCD Nominee.

In an amended statement of changes in beneficial ownership, Conqueror Space described itself as a “10-percent” owner.

Due Diligencer’s take

It is impossible for a listed company to buy into another listed company without knowing how much it is paying for its subscription. It could be that neither party wanted to disclose the price per share despite having closed a share swap deal. Under such a deal, the companies involved exchange shares with no money involved in the transaction.

However, it would be unfair for Millennium Holdings and Calata to engage in a share swap without informing the public stockholders about it. As part of the full disclosure rule, the deal between two companies should be as detailed as possible, to the satisfaction of the public investors as well as the other stockholders from both sides.

Millennium Holdings and Calata should not withhold crucial information about the deal or deals in which they engage. They should inform the public, for instance, why Conqueror Space sold 21.52 million MGHI shares in August. The seller, being Millennium’s principal stockholder, is expected to be transparent in its market transactions in accordance with the ART of full disclosure. The acronym stands for accuracy, relevance and timeliness.

What was it that Conqueror Space knew that the public stockholders did not know anything about? Just asking.

