Millennium withdraws plan to acquire Calata

LISTED holding firm Millennium Global Holdings, Inc. has withdrawn its plan to acquire 81 percent of embattled agribusiness company Calata Corp. and will instead tap other opportunities within the country and abroad.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), Millennium Global said that during a meeting of its Board of Directors on Tuesday, it was decided “with finality” that the company will no longer proceed with its planned acquisition of 81 percent of Calata.

“The company shall instead tap its other business opportunities and areas of growth to fortify its business within the country and abroad,” it said.

“With a firm handshake, the Company conveys its gratitude to Calata for having been given the opportunity to do business with the latter,” it added.

Sought for comment, Calata President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph Calata, in a text message to The Manila Times, said the company remains committed “in continuously finding a win-win solution that will be fair to both the company and its shareholders.”

“Hopefully, the PSE [will]continue to support this objective,” he added.

Earlier this month, PSE President Ramon Monzon told reporters that Calata’s plan to inject its assets and liabilities to Millennium Global was “not workable” as it would put Millennium in a chain listing situation, which is against the rules.

The chain listing rule bars a subsidiary from being listed if it accounts for more than 50 percent of its holding company’s average profits.

The PSE said it will announce this week its verdict on whether or not the Exchange will delist Calata.