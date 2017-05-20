Miller buries Jerez controversy with Le Mans top spot

LE MANS, France: Australia’s Jack Miller, on a Honda, was the fast-est man on the track as the French Grand Prix got off to a soggy start at Le Mans, burying the controversy of his Jerez crash in the process.

Miller was fined for pushing Alvaro Bautista in the Spanish race after both men crashed out.

“I am really happy to finish the first day here in Le Mans on top of the timesheets,” said Miller.

“It was the perfect way to bounce back from the disappointment of Jerez and I’m happy because I was fast in all different kinds of conditions.”

However, world championship leader Valentino Rossi and his Yamaha teammate Maverick Vinales, who is second in the overall title race, endured a miserable opening practice.

Rossi was down in eighth place overall and Vinales in 10th after the two sessions, both more than three seconds off Miller’s blistering pace of 1min 37.467.

