Milliam scores PPS-PEPP Roxas twin kill

Alexa Milliam and fellow La Carlota ace Tracy Llamas annexed two victories each in varying fashions while local bet Angelo Mejia took the 16-and-under crown in the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala Roxas leg regional tennis tournament in Capiz on Monday.

The top-seeded Milliam overpowered Abigail Sacapano, 6-2, 6-1, to clinch the girls’ 12-U title then ripped Althea Martirez, 6-1, 6-1, for the 14-U diadem while Llamas repelled Averille Sacapano twice, 7-6(4), 0-6, 10-5, in the 16-U finals and 5-7, 7-5, 10-8, for the 18-U crown in the Group 2 tournament sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop and presented by Slazenger.

Mejia, on the other hand, atoned for his 3-6, 3-6 setback to Marben Mosquera in the boys’ 14-U finals with a tough 7-5, 6-3 victory over the Ilolio rising star in the 16-U championship.

“Milliam and Llamas’ victories augured well for their campaign at home in the next leg while Mejia and Mosquera continued to show promise and serve as inspiration to the rest of the young players seeking ranking points and recognition,” said Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Milliam and Mejia later bagged the MVP honors in the Roxas stop of the 54-leg circuit sanctioned by Philta and backed by Asiatraders Corp.

Top seed and young local bet Derrick Guillano survived Marben Alimarin, 4-2, 2-4, 10-4, in the semis but crushed Dolores Hofilena, 4-0, 4-0, to run away with the 10-unisex diadem while fancied Khenz Justiniani, also of La Carlota, bagged the boys’ 12-U plum with a 7-6(4), 6-3 win over unranked Rafael Legaspi.

Third ranked Alfrancis Andrade from Kalibo also shared the spotlight as he stunned top seed Lorenzo Legaspi, 6-0, 6-2, for the 18-U crown. The duo later teamed up to beat Justin Alba and JJ Gazo, 8-3, for the 18-U doubles title.

DJ Guillano and Mejia trounced Justiniani and Mosquera, 8-3, for the boys’ 14-U crown; Martirez and Abigail Sacapano held off Rissa Cubos and Avril Suace, 8-5, for the girls’ 14-U plum; Llamas and Milliam subdued Claire Clavaton and Averille Sacapano, 8-4, for the 18-U crown; and Alimarin and RJ Guillano routed Eric Binas and Aleeva Suace, 8-2, for the 10-unisex diadem.

Meanwhile, listup for the next leg in La Carlota is set to start on Thursday. For details contact 09154046464.