Million Volunteer Run 4 rolls off Oct 21

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) is ready to set new world records when it stages the fourth annual Million Volunteer Run (MVR) on October 21 at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila.

The PRC holds the annual marathon to generate funds for its humanitarian missions among them emergency and disaster response.

The MVR 4 features two categories namely 3-kilometer and 5km.

For participants from Metro Manila, the assembly time for the main run will be at 4 a.m. The 5K and 3K races will roll at 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., respectively.

More than 50 PRC chapters will participate in the simultaneous nationwide run among them Abra, Baguio, Bataan, Bulacan, Ilocos Norte, Olongapo City, Pampanga-Angeles, Santiago City, Tarlac, Cavite, Laguna, Marinduque, Romblon, Albay-Legazpi, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Masbate, Boracay, Cebu, Eastern Samar, Guimaras, Hilongos, Cordova, Leyte, Ormoc, Siquijor, Southern Leyte, Western Samar, Compostela Valley, Cotabato City, Davao del Sur, Davao Oriental, General Santos, Gingoog, Ozamis, Sultan Kudarat, Tawi Tawi, and Zamboanga.

Interested parties may register until October 19, 2017, at the PRC National Headquarters, Mandaluyong City or at the PRC Metro Manila chapters (Caloocan City, Las Piñas City, Manila, Malabon City, Marikina City, Pasay City, Quezon City, Rizal, and Valenzuela). For details visit www.mvr.redcross.org.ph.