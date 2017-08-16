Milo PH launches Road to Barcelona

Ten talented young football players will experience world-class training with FC Barcelona through Milo Philippine’s Road to Barcelona.

As a kick-off to their four-year partnership, Milo will be sending a team of 10 children to participate in an international training camp in Camp Nou, the home stadium of FC Barcelona.

By linking with FC Barcelona, Milo aims to help aspiring football players get access to world class coaching, inspiring them to be physically active and healthy through football.

“We are proud and honored to have one of the biggest football clubs in the world share in our commitment to build champions through sports. It is our hope that this values-driven partnership helps build kid’s dreams and realize them through the Road to Barcelona program,” said Milo Philippines business unit manager Willy de Ocampo during the official kick-off on Tuesday at the F1 Hotel in Taguig City.

The local selection camp will be held on September 2 and 3 at the Mckinley Hill Stadium in Taguig.

Milo sports executive Robbie de Vera, meanwhile, said more than the skills level, the players will be chosen according to the values that both parties exemplify.

“The selection criteria put importance on the right mix of values, which is 60 percent, and skill, 40 percent, exhibited by these young athletes. Humility, effort, ambition, respect and teamwork, are the nourishing ambitions of FC Barcelona, which is also aligned with the spirit of our brand’s essence,” said de Vera.

Two deserving members of the 10-man team will be granted an all-expense paid trip in recognition of the skills and values they demonstrate. The remaining eight players, on the other hand, will be chosen based on the local camp ranking system.

The chosen team will represent the Philippines in the four-day MILO-FCB camp in Barcelona, Spain, in October.

Philippine Football Federation grassroots football manager Aquilino Pastoral III said that Filipinos have a great potential of making it big in the international stage.

“I know that Filipino has talent and great potential to make it big like Paulino Alcantara. We just have to fuel more children to become champions through football,” said Pastoral.

Alcantara is a Spanish-Filipino football player who played for FC Barcelona, and represented the Philippines in the 1917 edition of the Far Eastern Championship Games.

Alcantara held the record of the most goals for 87 years after scoring 369 goals in 357 official and friendly matches as a Barca player between 1912 and 1927.

JEAN RUSSEL V. DAVID