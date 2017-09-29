Mimaropa nets 152 in drugs, anti-crime

Camp Efigenio C. Navarro, Calapan City: The Police Regional Office – Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan) on Thursday arrested 152 most wanted criminals and drug suspects, including a barangay (village) councilor in Palawan, during a region-wide One Time Big Time Operation (OTBT). Mimaropa Regional Director, Chief Supt. Wilben Mayor, said village councilor Roger Gacayan, a high value target in Barangay Decalachao of Coron town was found with 17 sachets of shabu. Others arrested were Christian Montellano, No. 9 most wanted person in Mogpog, Marinduque; John Loyd dela Cruz, No. 4 in Buenavista, Marinduque; Ronaldo Riego, No. 3 in Santa Cruz, Marinduque; and Bernaldo Pastrana, No.7 in Calintaan, Occidental Mindoro. Palawan posted the highest number of arrests with 75, Mindoro Oriental-38, Marinduque-15, Romblon and Marinduque with 8 and Occidental Mindoro-7. Police also confiscated a total of 33 sachets of shabu and four firearms.