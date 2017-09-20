MIMAROPA’s 2nd most wanted falls

The second most wanted person of Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan), who is facing murder and frustrated murder charges, was arrested by members of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG)-Occidental Mindoro in a recent operation in Negros Occidental. Danilo Tarun, head of CIDG-Occidental Mindoro, said Marcelo Sumaoang, 34, of San Jose, Occidental Mindoro, was arrested in Sagay City, Negros Occidental, on Saturday after his presence there was tipped off to the police. Sumaoang is detained at the provincial jail in San Jose town.