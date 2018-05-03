‘Mind conditioning,’ says Robredo on ‘losing’ 21,000 votes in poll recount

Vice President Maria Leonor Robredo has denied that she lost 21,000 votes in the ongoing poll recount stemming from the election protest filed against her by former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr.

Robredo made the statement in response to a report that her lead over Marcos, whom she defeated by 263,473 votes in the May 2016 polls, has dwindled by 21,000 votes since the Supreme Court—sitting as Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET)—was using a 50 percent threshold for a shaded oval as a valid vote instead of the 25 percent threshold set by the Commission on Elections for manual counting of votes.

The 50 percent threshold is based on 2010 PET rules.

“This [me losing 21,000 votes]is fake news; [a]propaganda meant to condition the minds of the public,” Robredo said in a statement.

“Two weeks ago, the publicity stunt was we already lost 5,000 votes. Both are fake. If you really won the elections, why the need for fake news?” Robredo said.

The poll recount covers Camarines Sur, Negros Oriental and Iloilo—three provinces chosen by Marcos as “best exemplifying poll fraud” in accordance to PET rules.

The poll recount started last April 2.

Reports on the supposed reduction of Robredo’s lead by 5,000 quoted unnamed sources.

Journalists are not allowed in the PET recount area. LLANESCA T. PANTI