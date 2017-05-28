Mindanao airport operations ‘normal’

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has reassured the public of normal airport operations in the Mindanao region despite peace-and-order issues in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

“Our operations remain normal in all our airports in the Philippines, even in Mindanao,” CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio said in a radio interview over the weekend.

“We do not expect anything unusual to happen,” Apolonio added.

According to the CAAP spokesman, there has been no negative report from the 13 airports in Mindanao, the Philippines’ second-biggest group of islands.

“There has been no untoward incident recorded,” Apolonio said.

“We are implementing security protocols in all places,” he added.

Airline company Cebu Pacific previously said it continues to operate normally in Mindanao airports.

It, however, advised its passengers to be at the airport at a much earlier time before their scheduled departure to give time for security inspection.

REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO