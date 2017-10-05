Mindanao backbone ahead of target – NGCP

National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) is aiming to finish a critical Mindanao transmission project by the first quarter of 2019.

The NGCP claimed it was ahead of the June 2019 target for the 230-kilovolt (kV) Mindanao Transmission Backbone Project, which will strengthen the capacity of the Matanao-Toril-Bunawan and the Balo-i-Maramag-Bunawan lines to 230kV from 138kV.

This “reinforcement” will also include the upgrading of key substations “to accommodate the line and the additional line power expected to flow through,” NGCP said in a statement on Monday.

The transmission backbone “will accommodate renewable and conventional power plants in the northern and southern part of Mindanao,” the firm noted.

The Henry Sy, Jr.-led company said the project would ensure stable and continuous power from Lanao del Norte all the way to Davao del Sur.

“With the completion of the project, large generating plants such as GNPower and SMC will be able to connect to the grid, mitigating the once known vulnerabilities of hydropower and maximizing the generating capability of incoming plants,” NGCP added.

“Upon completion of all major NGCP projects for Mindanao, any excess generation will be able to travel to the Visayas region and vice versa, effectively supporting the power requirements of all three islands.”

The transmission backbone is an integral part of the Visayas-Mindanao Interconnection Project (VMIP that will complete the link between the nation’s power grids.

“The Mindanao Backbone project is key to the VMIP because it provides the transmission highway to accommodate the capacity which the interconnection needs for it to be fully utilized by both Visayas and Mindanao,” NGCP said.

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) approved the transmission backbone initiative in July last year.