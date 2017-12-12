Mindanao bishop opposes martial law extension 

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: Cagayan de Oro Archbishop Antonio Ledesma voiced out his vehement opposition to the extension of martial law in Mindanao, saying, “Martial law will only affect the economic standing of Mindanao. There are [fewer]investors because of that.” President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday asked Congress to extend martial law in the region until the end of 2018, citing continued threats of terrorism anda supposed rebellion in Mindanao. But Ledesma said such concerns should be handled by the “normal” police and military system. Marawi Bishop Edwin dela Peña also expressed his opposition to another martial law extension but said if it has to be extended based on the military’s assessment, it should be limited to Marawi City in Lanao del Sur to facilitate the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the city. He added that the Maranaw themselves are in a better position to tell whether martial law would help them recover from the aftermath of a recent siege in Marawi. Dela Peña, whose prelature, along with the Redemptorist missionaries, is running a rehabilitation program called “Duyog Marawi, ”whose mission is to accompany the Meranaws and supporter them in their struggles. But Maj. Gen. Arnel dela Vega, commanding general of the 6th Infantry Division based in Camp Siongco, Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao, allayed fears of those opposing the extension of martial law in Mindanao. He said the military would uphold the rule of law and respect human rights as well.