Mindanao flood victims to receive P6.4-M aid

RELIEF assistance worth P6,415,628.36 has been provided by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to families that were affected by recent flooding on Negros Island and in Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao and Caraga.

The amount is part of augmentation support of the DSWD to the affected local government units (LGUs).

A total of 58,334 families or 276,860 persons in 482 barangay (villages) in the five regions were displaced by the flooding.

Of this number, 30,794 families or 276,860 persons were reported to have been affected, with 17,237 families staying in 200 evacuation centers and the rest with relatives or friends.

Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo visited the affected regions to ensure prompt response to victims of the flooding and mitigate damages to property and infrastructure.

Taguiwalo assured the LGUs that the DSWD has adequate resources to respond to the needs of the victims.

She said the department will continue to provide assistance “even on weekends.”

As of January 20, additional relief goods had been provided to Region 10 or Northern Mindanao, which greatly suffered from heavy flooding, particularly in Misamis Oriental.

