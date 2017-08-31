Mindanao in focus

Today marks the first week run of a laudable endeavor by GMA Network’s regional arm, which premiered on Monday a local news program solely for Mindanao.

Titled, “One Mindanao,” the one-hour daily features a comprehensive and in-depth delivery of news and information in the region to keep Mindanaons abreast with issues affecting them, especially with Martial Law still in effect across the island and the war in Marawi City.

One Mindanao is anchored by seasoned TV journalist Tek Ocampo, reputable TV host and news presenter Sarah Hilomen-Velasco, and experienced news correspondent Real Sorroche. Joining them are the various local news teams based in Northern and Southern Mindanao and news stringers across the island.

Anchored on the tagline “We are One. We are Mindanao. We are One Mindanao,” the program has been well-received in its simultaneous broadcast in key cities and provinces in the south, namely Davao, Cagayan de Oro, General Santos, Jolo, Sulu, Zamboanga, Cotabato,Tandag, Surigao, Butuan, Dipolog, Pagadian, Ozamiz, Iligan and Bukidnon.

GMA Davao and Gensan Station Manager Mariles Puentevella says of the program, “At this point in the nation’s history, when Mindanao has taken center stage, it is imperative that Mindanaoans have access to fair and balanced information vital to growth and progress as a united community.”

“There’s a lot happening in Mindanao. And it is best that everyone in Mindanao knows about it,” she concludes.