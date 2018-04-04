‘Mindanao lawmakers back Alvarez, Fariñas’

At least 60 lawmakers from Mindanao support the leadership of Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez and House Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas, Rep. Maximo Rodriguez of Cagayan de Oro said on Tuesday.

Rodriguez downplayed a report published in The Manila Times that some Mindanao lawmakers are working to oust Alvarez and Fariñas. These lawmakers, according to Times sources, have been talking with lawmakers from Northern Luzon to convince them to elect former President Gloria Arroyo as speaker and Rep. Lord Allan Velasco as majority leader.

Arroyo used to be one of the 12 deputy speakers of the House, but Alvarez kicked her out when she opposed the bill restoring death penalty for drug-related crimes, a priority legislation of the Duterte administration.

Velasco, on the other hand, is the son of Supreme Court Associate Justice Presbitero Velasco.

“I don’t hear any support for that [leadership change], and I doubt that will prosper. Among us Mindanao lawmakers, we are around 60, we are solidly behind Speaker Alvarez and Majority Leader Fariñas,” Rodriguez said.

Fariñas did not comment on the veracity of the report but said he is not worried over the report on a plot to oust him.

“You should ask them, not me. If the report is true and they succeed, good luck to them,” Fariñas said in a text message to The Manila Times.

The Times tried to reach Alvarez but he did not respond.

Administration lawmakers Albee Benitez of Negros Occidental, Rufino Biazon of Muntinlupa City and Rodito Albano of Isabela also belied the report.

“Those are hearsay. I haven’t heard my colleagues mouth resentment about our leaders,” Biazon said.